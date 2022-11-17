  • During an interview in October, Sakie Yokota holds a comb given to her husband, Shigeru, by their daughter Megumi. | KYODO
Kawasaki – Despite a fruitless decadeslong fight to secure the return of her daughter, who was abducted by North Korean agents at the age of 13, Sakie Yokota says her yearning for any information about her child’s whereabouts remains unrelenting.

“There is nothing more painful than knowing nothing at all,” said Yokota, 86, in a recent interview near her home in Kawasaki ahead of the 45th anniversary this week of her daughter Megumi Yokota’s disappearance.

