    People line up to take a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing site in Guangzhou on Nov. 9. | CNSPHOTO / VIA REUTERS
A lengthy lockdown and shortages of food prompted residents to take to the streets in China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, a rare protest that reflected the growing public frustration with disruptions caused by the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

China maintains the world’s most stringent approach to COVID-19, a policy that relies heavily on mass lockdowns, quarantines and mandatory near-daily testing across the country. Whole regions and cities, including Shanghai, have been placed under strict lockdowns, derailing millions of people’s lives, forcing businesses to close and stirring public outrage.

