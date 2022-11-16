  • Rakuten Group is preparing to sell new debt to bolster its struggling mobile unit, according to people familiar with the matter. | BLOOMBERG
Rakuten Group is marketing a $500 million bond to bolster the Japanese internet firm’s struggling mobile unit, in a test of demand for a rare junk debt offering from the country and a borrower under financial strains.

Amazon.com’s competitor in Japan is expected to price the two-year senior unsecured notes early next week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

