Japanese apparel firm Mash Holdings, operator of loungewear brand Gelato Pique, said Wednesday that it will be acquired by U.S. investment fund Bain Capital Private Equity for approximately ¥200 billion ($1.43 billion).

The acquisition, to be completed by the end of December, is expected to expand Mash’s reach globally, especially in China, with a plan to take the company public in three to five years. The firm’s Gelato Pique brand has become popular among young people in Japan.

