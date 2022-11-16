Japanese apparel firm Mash Holdings, operator of loungewear brand Gelato Pique, said Wednesday that it will be acquired by U.S. investment fund Bain Capital Private Equity for approximately ¥200 billion ($1.43 billion).
The acquisition, to be completed by the end of December, is expected to expand Mash’s reach globally, especially in China, with a plan to take the company public in three to five years. The firm’s Gelato Pique brand has become popular among young people in Japan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.