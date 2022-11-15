  • Destroyed military vehicles after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday | REUTERS
    Destroyed military vehicles after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, on Monday | REUTERS
KHERSON, Ukraine – After recapturing Kherson from Russian forces and assured of unstinting U.S. support, Ukraine is well positioned to push its advantage in the war rather than accept frozen front lines through winter, some military analysts said.

The strategic and symbolic victory comes as fierce fighting continues further north along more than 1,000 kilometer of front lines, a reminder that even with the vast Dnipro River now separating the enemies around Kherson, other objectives remain in play.

