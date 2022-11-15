  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping (left) meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he arrives for the Group of 20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping (left) meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he arrives for the Group of 20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies open talks Tuesday on the island of Bali, after a final pitch by host Indonesia for the bloc to focus on action to help a global economic recovery despite deep rifts due to the war in Ukraine.

The G20, which includes countries ranging from Brazil to India, Saudi Arabia and Germany, accounts for more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and 60% of its population.

