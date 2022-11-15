  • President Joe Biden of the United States is greeted by the President of the Indonesian Republic Joko Widodo during the formal welcome ceremony to mark the beginning of the G20 Summit on Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. | REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing $20 billion (¥2.78 trillion) to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.

The funding deal, brokered between the U.S., Indonesia and Japan, is set to be outlined Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, following more than a year of talks. It is the largest single climate finance transaction ever, according to a senior U.S. Treasury Department official.

