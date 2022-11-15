Nusa Dua, Indonesia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to provide ¥130 billion ($927.4 million) in loans to Indonesia for its mass rapid transit system project and tollway infrastructure.
During their in-person summit on the resort island of Bali, Kishida agreed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo that the two nations will sign the deal in the near future, the Japanese government said.
