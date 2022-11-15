  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
Nusa Dua, Indonesia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to provide ¥130 billion ($927.4 million) in loans to Indonesia for its mass rapid transit system project and tollway infrastructure.

During their in-person summit on the resort island of Bali, Kishida agreed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo that the two nations will sign the deal in the near future, the Japanese government said.

