  • The Justice Ministry will ask for the public’s opinion on a joint custody proposal from early December, and then draft a final proposal and a revised bill for the Civil Code by as soon as the first parliamentary session next year. | KYODO
    The Justice Ministry will ask for the public’s opinion on a joint custody proposal from early December, and then draft a final proposal and a revised bill for the Civil Code by as soon as the first parliamentary session next year. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A Justice Ministry panel released an interim proposal Tuesday that includes an option for divorced parents to be granted joint custody, in what would be a shift from the current policy of granting custody to only one parent.

The proposal, which could see Japan move into line with international standards, comes amid growing frustration from parents, some of whom have been unable to meet with their children since getting divorced. They have called for a legal framework that would ensure their right to be part of their children’s upbringing.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED