A Justice Ministry panel released an interim proposal Tuesday that includes an option for divorced parents to be granted joint custody, in what would be a shift from the current policy of granting custody to only one parent.

The proposal, which could see Japan move into line with international standards, comes amid growing frustration from parents, some of whom have been unable to meet with their children since getting divorced. They have called for a legal framework that would ensure their right to be part of their children’s upbringing.