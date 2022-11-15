  • The crypto industry is bracing for further fallout following the rapid downfall of FTX. | REUTERS
Regulators opened probes Monday after last week’s spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX and rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability, weighing on cryptocurrencies.

The implosion of FTX, once a darling of the crypto industry with a $32 billion valuation as of January, has spurred investigations by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a source with knowledge of the investigations said.

