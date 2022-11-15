  • Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard delivers his opening speech at the Tokyo International Financial Forum 2022 in Tokyo on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Nothing is blocking discussions between Nissan and Renault over the future of their alliance and the two companies will have “important talks” on Tuesday and Wednesday, the French automaker’s chairman said in Tokyo.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard touted the Franco-Japanese alliance, which has been discussing ways to revamp the relationship.

