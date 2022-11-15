  • Japan's megabanks are gaining from dollar revenues after the currency’s rise this year against the yen. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s biggest banks have announced plans to boost shareholder returns, including buybacks of as much as ¥350 billion ($2.5 billion) as global rates hikes spurred an increase in income from loans that helped earnings beat analyst estimates.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group both said they will buy back shares while Mizuho Financial Group upped a dividend forecast.

