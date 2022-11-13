  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday. | AP / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Phnom Penh – The leaders of Japan and South Korea met on Sunday in Cambodia, the first official summit between the two countries in almost three years, in the hope relations that have chilled over wartime labor issues can be mended.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol talked bilaterally on the fringes of summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partners in Phnom Penh.

