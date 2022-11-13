Japan’s proposal to acquire so-called enemy base strike capability will prohibit it from launching preemptive attacks that would violate international law and keep counterattacks at a minimum when invoked, government sources said Saturday.
The government intends to keep details of the capability, which it is seeking as a deterrent against attacks on Japan, ambiguous to avoid divulging its intentions to other countries, according to the sources.
