  • A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched by a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea in 2011. | U.S. NAVY / GETTY / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Japan’s proposal to acquire so-called enemy base strike capability will prohibit it from launching preemptive attacks that would violate international law and keep counterattacks at a minimum when invoked, government sources said Saturday.

The government intends to keep details of the capability, which it is seeking as a deterrent against attacks on Japan, ambiguous to avoid divulging its intentions to other countries, according to the sources.

