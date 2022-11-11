WASHINGTON – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arguably had the best night of anyone on Election Day, trouncing his Democratic opponent on his way to re-election and cementing himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.
What comes next is trickier. With Donald Trump expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday, DeSantis must decide if he’s ready for the political fight of his life by challenging the former president for the Republican nomination.
