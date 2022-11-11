  • Leaders attend the opening ceremony for the ASEAN summits on Friday in Phnom Penh. | REUTERS
    Leaders attend the opening ceremony for the ASEAN summits on Friday in Phnom Penh. | REUTERS

PHNOM PENH – Southeast Asian heads of government on Friday issued a “warning” to Myanmar to make measurable progress on a peace plan or risk being barred from the bloc’s meetings, as social and political chaos escalates in the country.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said that after “little progress” on the five-point peace consensus jointly agreed to last year, leaders concluded a need for “concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a specific timeline.”

