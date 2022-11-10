  • Ukrainian servicemen ride a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun near the front line in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Ukrainian servicemen ride a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun near the front line in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning point in the war.

Ukraine reacted with caution to Wednesday’s announcement, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and that additional Russian manpower was being sent to the region.

KEYWORDS

