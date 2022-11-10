  • U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to work with Republicans for the remainder of his term during a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
ALPHARETTA, Georgia/PHOENIX, Arizona – Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will go to a Dec. 6 runoff, Edison Research projected. That means it could be weeks until control of that chamber is known, unless Democrats hold off challengers in Nevada and Arizona.

