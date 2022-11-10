  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Election Day results in the State Dining Room of the White House,in Washington on Wednesday. Biden appeared to have the best midterms of any president in 20 years, avoiding the 'shellacking' his predecessors endured, but even a narrow Republican majority could transform his presidency. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday celebrated avoiding the “giant red wave” that many had anticipated in this week’s midterm elections and reaffirmed that he intends to run again in 2024, even as he vowed to work across the aisle with ascendant congressional Republicans.

While the president appeared to have beaten the historical odds by minimizing his party’s losses, he still faced the sobering prospect of a Republican-controlled House for the next two years even if Democrats hold the Senate, jeopardizing his ambitious legislative agenda and presaging a new era of grinding conflict with subpoena-powered opponents.

