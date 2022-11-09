  • A flood victim stands by his damaged house, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan, in August. | REUTERS
    A flood victim stands by his damaged house, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan, in August. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan took the stage at COP27 on Tuesday, where he called for the global community to prioritize adaptation for vulnerable countries, including his own.

After devastating floods over the summer, Pakistan has been cited as one of the clearest examples of climate loss and damage.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW