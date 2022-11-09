  • Kyodo

Residents of Japan witnessed a rare celestial event Tuesday night: a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a lunar occultation of Uranus, in which the planet is eclipsed by the moon. Such an occurrence hadn’t been seen in 442 years.

The cosmic show started with a partial eclipse at 6:09 p.m., with the total eclipse visible from 7:16 p.m. to 8:42 p.m.

