Prosecutors on Wednesday brought a fourth indictment against a former Tokyo Olympic executive on charges of receiving bribes totaling around ¥54 million ($370,000) from a major advertisement company and a firm that sold stuffed dolls of the games’ mascots.
In the widening scandal that has tarnished the image of last year’s Olympics and Paralympics, the latest indictment adds to previous accusations against Haruyuki Takahashi of accepting bribes from three other companies in return for helping them be selected as a sponsor or a marketing agent of the global event.
