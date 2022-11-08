  • Twitter has been widely criticized for the mass cuts worldwide, which CEO Elon Musk has said are unavoidable 'when the company is losing over $4M/day.' | REUTERS
As former Twitter Japan employees tweeted emotional goodbyes to their colleagues in the wake of platform owner Elon Musk’s cost-cutting global mass firings, it didn’t take long for discussion of employment rights and Japan’s labor laws to enter the conversation.

In the United States, employees have already filed a class-action lawsuit amid allegations that Twitter violated federal and Californian laws for failing to offer sufficient notice prior to cuts that have affected around half the company’s workforce.

