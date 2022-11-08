  • The monthly rise in real consumption offers hope that Japan’s recovery from the pandemic has some resilience, even in the face of accelerating inflation. | REUTERS
Japan’s household spending increased for the first time in three months in September, showing some recovery despite growing concerns over inflation weighing on households’ spending power.

Household outlays gained 1.8% from August, led by furniture, household items and clothing, the ministry of internal affairs reported Tuesday. Spending levels compared with the previous year came in weaker than expected, rising 2.3%, compared with analysts’ 2.6% forecast. Spending also fell 1.6% for the quarter compared with the previous three months.

