  • A bunker that has been converted into a temple in Keelung, Taiwan, on Oct. 21. Preparing for war over hundreds of years has left a mark on Taiwan with its hundreds of bomb shelters; some are being turned into cultural oases. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A bunker that has been converted into a temple in Keelung, Taiwan, on Oct. 21. Preparing for war over hundreds of years has left a mark on Taiwan with its hundreds of bomb shelters; some are being turned into cultural oases. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Keelung, Taiwan – Visitors to Keelung, a mountainous port city on Taiwan’s northern coast, might reasonably think that the white wall at the back of Shi Hui-hua’s breakfast shop is, well, a wall. Only a few air vents suggest that there might be something on the other side.

“It’s a bomb shelter,” said Shi, 53, as she waited for the morning rush. “Because we’re Keelung people, we know these kinds of places.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW