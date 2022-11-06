  • A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a destroyed bridge near Starytsya, Kharkiv region, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

WASHINGTON – The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

