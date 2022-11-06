  • Members of the British Army (right) and Ground Self-Defense Force board a GSDF CH-47J Chinook helicopter during their first-ever joint exercise, at Camp Fuji in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, in October 2018. | REUTERS
Japan and Britain are expected to agree to a major new defense pact in December, a report said Sunday, as the two countries look to boost cooperation with mutual ally the U.S. amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness.

The reported move comes after the two countries’ leaders strongly hinted that such a move was in the cards during their first talks days earlier.

