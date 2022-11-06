  • Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. Before Elon Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. Before Elon Musk took over, blue check marks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW