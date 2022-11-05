KYIV – Russia is funneling newly drafted conscripts with little training to the front line in Ukraine’s east while mounting intensified but ineffective attacks and suffering heavy casualties, according to the Ukrainian military and Western analysts.
Grisly videos of Russian infantry in poorly prepared positions being struck by artillery have partly supported those assertions, as has reporting in Russian news media of mobilized soldiers telling relatives about high casualty rates. The videos, filmed by Ukrainian drones, have not been independently verified, and their exact locations could not be determined.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.