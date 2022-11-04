  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (right) meets with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Munster, Germany, on Thursday, while the countries' defense chiefs, Yasukazu Hamada and Christine Lambrecht, join them online. | FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

MUNSTER, Germany – Japan and Germany agreed Thursday to enhance their defense cooperation, including starting negotiations for a military pact for exchanges of supplies and logistical support, officials said, in the face of increasing military activities by China and North Korea.

The foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Germany also confirmed that they strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force in the East and South China seas, the officials said, as China has been criticized for its maritime assertiveness in the waters.

