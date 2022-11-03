U.S. President Joe Biden asked voters to consider the future of democracy when they vote in next week’s midterm elections, urging them to reject former U.S. President Donald Trump’s “big lie” denying his 2020 defeat that’s fueled political extremism and violence.
“I appeal to all Americans, regardless of party, to meet this moment of national and generational importance. We must vote, knowing what’s at stake,” Biden said in a speech from Union Station in Washington, not far from the site of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
