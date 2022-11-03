  • A screen shows a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a station in Seoul on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A screen shows a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a station in Seoul on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  Staff report

North Korea fired what appeared to be a longer-range missile Thursday morning, prompting a rare alert from Japan's J-Alert emergency broadcasting system covering the prefectures of Niigata, Yamagata and Miyagi. The missile appeared to overfly Japan and the Japan Coast Guard said at 8:10 a.m. it had landed somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

The missile was presumed to be an intermediate or long-range missile, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unidentified source. It said that a propellant stage and warhead appeared to have separated during the launch.

