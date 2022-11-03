  • Henrietta Fore, then-executive director of UNICEF, speaks at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia in 2018. | BLOOMBERG
Japan said Thursday it will bestow decorations this fall on 119 foreign nationals, including former UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, and 3,999 Japanese people, such as internationally renowned fashion designer Junko Koshino, for their achievements across a wide variety of fields.

Fore will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest commendation for foreign nationals this season, along with former U.S. National Security Adviser Thomas Donilon and former Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario.

