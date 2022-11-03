  • U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after announcing the Fed will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as part of their continuing efforts to combat inflation, in Washington on Wednesday. | REUTERS
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left little doubt that he’s prepared to push rates as high as needed to stamp out inflation, even as the central bank eyes a downshift to a slower pace of increases.

Addressing reporters Wednesday after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, Powell said “incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.”

