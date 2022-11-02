The Bank of Japan should swap its exchange-traded fund holdings for perpetual bonds to ensure that an eventual exit from stimulus doesn’t upend equities, according to one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s advisers.
The idea would enable the BOJ to reduce its exposure to risk assets by moving them off its balance sheet in a way that doesn’t trigger market turmoil, according to Ken Shibusawa, chairman of Commons Asset Management and a member of Kishida’s new capitalism panel.
