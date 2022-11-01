  • A refrigerator light is turned off at a supermarket in Tokyo's Ota Ward as part of efforts to save electricity in July. | KYODO
    A refrigerator light is turned off at a supermarket in Tokyo's Ota Ward as part of efforts to save electricity in July. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The government has asked homes and businesses to conserve as much electricity as they can during the upcoming winter months to deal with a reduction in expected supply, but they are not being asked to cut their usage by a fixed percentage.

“As was the case this summer, we have not set a numerical target for energy consumption over the winter months, but would like to ask the entire country to cooperate in conserving energy within a reasonable range,” economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news briefing Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED