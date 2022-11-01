The government has asked homes and businesses to conserve as much electricity as they can during the upcoming winter months to deal with a reduction in expected supply, but they are not being asked to cut their usage by a fixed percentage.
“As was the case this summer, we have not set a numerical target for energy consumption over the winter months, but would like to ask the entire country to cooperate in conserving energy within a reasonable range,” economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news briefing Tuesday.
