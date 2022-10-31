  • Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks on the phone at an election night gathering in Sao Paulo on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks on the phone at an election night gathering in Sao Paulo on Sunday. | REUTERS
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected Brazil’s president in a dramatic comeback for the left-wing politician who was languishing in a jail cell just three years ago on corruption charges.

He defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by less than 2 percentage points in Sunday’s runoff vote, according to the official tally. It signals a change in direction for Latin America’s largest economy after a heated campaign that showed extreme polarization among the electorate, and marks the first time a sitting president in Brazil has lost a re-election bid.

