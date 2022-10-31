  • Just days after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that the social media platform will revise its user verification process. | AFP-JIJI
Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

