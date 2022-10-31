  • Workers on their lunch break leave the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China, in October 2015. Hastily enacted COVID-19 measures has sparked a mass exodus of workers from the plant in search of better living conditions. | GILLES SABRI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Workers on their lunch break leave the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China, in October 2015. Hastily enacted COVID-19 measures has sparked a mass exodus of workers from the plant in search of better living conditions. | GILLES SABRI / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Workers are departing Apple’s biggest iPhone plant in China, seeking to escape hastily enacted COVID-19 measures that left many of the 200,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions.

Local authorities from several regions in the central Henan province said they will receive homebound workers from Foxconn Technology Group after strict COVID-19 curbs were imposed at the world’s largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou to quell an outbreak, according to official posts online.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW