  Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence on Friday.
    Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence on Friday. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO – The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.

Police initially declined to offer a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, though doctors expect a full recovery.

