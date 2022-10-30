The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito are gearing up to deliberate over the future of Japan’s defense policy, with the results expected to be reflected in three national security documents the government will finalize by the end of the year.

The two parties disagree on several key issues: Having the ability to strike at an enemy missile base; exactly how much to increase the defense budget; and where the additional money allocated to defense should go. Hammering out such differing positions may prove to be easier said than done.