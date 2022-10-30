China will host a flurry of top foreign leaders this week as President Xi Jinping kicks off a norm-busting third term during which he’s vowed to increase his nation’s global influence.
Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong will arrive in China on Sunday for a four-day trip, becoming the first foreign leader to meet Xi since the Chinese president removed rivals and installed loyalists in a leadership reshuffle earlier this month.
