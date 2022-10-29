  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on Friday. | SPUTNIK / VIA REUTERS
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine – Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilization campaign that was its first since World War II.

The United States, meanwhile, announced it would send another $275 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from Pentagon inventories, bringing U.S. military assistance to the country under the Biden administration to more than $18.5 billion

