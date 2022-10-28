  • The BOJ continues to distance itself from the spree of rate hikes carried out by central banks in other countries to stave off inflation. | BLOOMBERG
As expected, the Bank of Japan on Friday decided to maintain its dovish monetary policy, despite mounting pressure to act against the plunging value of the yen and rising inflation.

The central bank reiterated that its aggressive easing, which includes setting a short-term interest rate at minus 0.1% and purchasing Japanese government bonds to defend the ceiling of 0.25% for 10-year JGB yields, is necessary to support the recovery of the Japanese economy.

