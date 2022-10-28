As expected, the Bank of Japan on Friday decided to maintain its dovish monetary policy, despite mounting pressure to act against the plunging value of the yen and rising inflation.
The central bank reiterated that its aggressive easing, which includes setting a short-term interest rate at minus 0.1% and purchasing Japanese government bonds to defend the ceiling of 0.25% for 10-year JGB yields, is necessary to support the recovery of the Japanese economy.
