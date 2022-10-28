  • Wang Xiaodong, a writer once called the standard-bearer of Chinese nationalism, at a bookstore in Beijing. As nationalist bravado becomes increasingly volatile and vitriolic in China, Xiaodong now fends off criticisms of being too moderate, too cozy with the West, even a traitor. | GILLES SABRI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Wang Xiaodong, a writer once called the standard-bearer of Chinese nationalism, at a bookstore in Beijing. As nationalist bravado becomes increasingly volatile and vitriolic in China, Xiaodong now fends off criticisms of being too moderate, too cozy with the West, even a traitor. | GILLES SABRI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Wang Xiaodong once gave a speech declaring that “China’s forward march is unstoppable.” He published essays calling on China to build up its military. He co-wrote a book, bluntly titled “China Is Unhappy,” in which he said the country should aim to control more land and shape global politics. “We should lead this world,” he said.

Now Wang, a 66-year-old Beijing-based writer once called the standard-bearer of Chinese nationalism, has another message: That nationalism has gone too far.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW