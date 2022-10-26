The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of U.S. Congress, administration officials say.
Recent polls have shown Democrats who once had comfortable leads in some Senate races on a knife’s edge, and Senate elections that were considered toss-ups between the two parties are now leaning Republican as high inflation persists.
