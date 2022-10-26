Lotte Group, a South Korean conglomerate that sells everything from gum to hotel rooms, is doubling down on drug manufacturing at home and abroad after the launch of its pharmaceutical arm.
The planned expansion of Lotte Biologics will build on the $160 million purchase of a Bristol-Myers Squibb plant in upstate New York expected to close later this year. The company also intends to spend $1 billion in South Korea to build a facility that’s five-to-six times larger, while looking for acquisition opportunities in Europe and Boston, Lotte Biologics’ Chief Executive Richard Lee said in an interview.
