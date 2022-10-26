  • Visitors on a tour at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, in Taipei, on Aug. 23. At the museum, dedicated to Taiwan's not-so-distant authoritarian past, Taiwanese see China's present, and a dark vision of one possible future under autocratic rule. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Visitors on a tour at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, in Taipei, on Aug. 23. At the museum, dedicated to Taiwan's not-so-distant authoritarian past, Taiwanese see China's present, and a dark vision of one possible future under autocratic rule. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

TAIPEI – Ringed by barbed wire and high gray walls, and once the site of a secretive military detention center, the museum just south of Taipei makes for a surprising tourist hot spot.

The Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, housed on the campus of a former military school, is a chilling reminder of the excesses of Taiwan’s not-so-distant authoritarian past when its rulers imposed martial law for four decades. The moldering concrete buildings with fading paint were once the site of secret tribunals where political dissidents were tried and the detention center where at one point several hundred people were held in crowded quarters.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED