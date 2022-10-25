  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

America’s closest allies are nervously watching U.S. midterm elections for any signals that voters could return Donald Trump to the White House in two years, with foreign officials fanning out to battleground states for meetings to collect information that might help avoid a 2016-like shock.

Officials from Europe and Asia are flying from their home countries to augment the traditional work of consulates and embassies in trying to decipher the political contests, according to conversations with diplomats and others from foreign governments.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW