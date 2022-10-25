  • A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    A child receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Japan on Tuesday began offering coronavirus vaccinations for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years, expanding the eligibility criteria for inoculation to almost all age groups.

While the first shots were give at a hospital in Tokyo, vaccinations for babies and young children in other areas of the country are set to follow as soon as local governments are ready, since deliveries of the vaccine began the previous day.

